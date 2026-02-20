Only 3 in 10 qualified S.4 leavers to get gov’t A-Level sponsorship

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ugandan government will sponsor only about 24 percent of students who qualified in the 2025 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) examinations for Advanced Level (A-Level) studies under the Universal Post O-Level Education and Training (UPOLET) programme.

Last week, the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) released the UCE results, showing that about 429,000 candidates qualified for the certificate.

According to the National Selection and Placement Committee, the government will fund around 101,000 learners to join A-Level in government-aided schools under UPOLET — roughly 3 out of every 10 students.



In addition, about 19,000 learners are expected to join non-UPOLET government-aided schools, where students contribute fees but the schools receive partial government support.

These include traditional schools run by religious foundations. Altogether, around 120,000 learners will secure places in government-aided schools this year. Meanwhile, an estimated about 164,000 learners will secure spots across 1,370 private A-Level schools nationwide. Overall, of the 429,000 qualified candidates, roughly 285,000 students are set to advance to A-Level.

This leaves about 148,000 learners — or one in three — without A-Level placement, who must explore alternative pathways.

With nearly 43 percent of Uganda’s population under 15 years, pressure on the education system is intensifying. Rapid population growth and rising numbers of learners completing lower secondary education are stretching available A-Level facilities.

Permanent Secretary for Education, Dr. Kedrace Turyagyenda, acknowledged the long-standing shortage of A-Level schools.

She said the government is expanding facilities to enable more learners to transition into upper secondary education, including constructing at least one secondary school per sub-county, although many areas still lack A-Level sections.

Dr. Turyagyenda added that learners who do not secure A-Level placements should consider Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes.

Recent reforms have strengthened TVET as a viable, skills-based alternative, offering students pathways to employment, further studies, or even university progression in aligned fields.

As Uganda faces growing youth populations and limited A-Level capacity, expanding both traditional academic routes and TVET pathways is essential to equip learners with skills for the workforce while maintaining opportunities for higher education.

URN