Omoro district moves COVID-19 quarantine center to Don Bosco Atede Secondary School

Omoro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Omoro district COVID-19 taskforce has moved it’s quarantine center from Opit Secondary School to Don Bosco Atede Secondary School.

Since schools will reopen on October 15th after the COVID-19 lockdown, the taskforce opted to shift to give room to management of Opit Secondary School to re-organise before opening.

Douglas Peter Okello, the district LCV chairperson Omoro district says the relocation will be done this week to allow the fumigation exercise of the school to be carried out ahead of the resumption of classes for candidates in October.

According to Okello who heads the resource mobilization committee, they opted for Don Bosco Atede because they have the facilities needed by the health department and because the school will not re-open yet because they don’t have candidates this year.

Nwoya district last month closed its quarantine center at John Pope Paul VI Secondary School Anaka after failing to feed suspects under quarantine. The district is currently treating three cases at Anaka general hospital.

Uganda has registered over 7,000 COVID-19 cases and recorded 71 deaths.

********

URN