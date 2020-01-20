Oilers win 7th Uganda basketball title

Canons 5⃣7⃣ 🆚 7⃣2⃣ City Oilers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | City Oilers on Sunday defended the National Basketball League title after stopping Uganda Christian University (UCU) Canons 72-57.

The Oilers who started the best of seven final series with a 3-1 lead had slowed down as UCU closed the gap 3-3 to keep their hope for finals alive. However, in a packed MTN Arena-Lugogo, the Oilers put up a strong fight to lead three quarters of four.

The Oilers led quarter one with 17-9,while UCU ‘stole the show’ to win second quarter 17-10. The city Oil side however put up a formidable show to win the last two quarters 22-15 and 23-16 respectively.

Both teams took the fans to their feet with major three pointers and great display of basketball skill.

Oilers Burundian import Landry Ndikumana was the man of the day as he made 26 points, five rebounds and four assists, while Jimmy Enabu added 16 points, four rebounds and four assists.

For UCU, Centre David Kongor Deng’s 21 points, five rebounds and four assists could not save the Mukono based side. Titus Lual also added 13 points for UCU.

The win saw Oilers take a 5-4 of the best of 7 series. The win for Oilers makes it their 7th consecutive title of the National Basketball League ever since they started winning in 2013.

*****

URN