Monday , October 26 2020
Lato Milk
Home / NEWS / Ochola promotes star athlete Cheptegei to assistant superintendent of police
Covid-19 Image

Ochola promotes star athlete Cheptegei to assistant superintendent of police

The Independent October 26, 2020 NEWS Leave a comment

Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei. From World champion in 10,000m to World Record PHOTO @NNRunningTeam

Kampala, Uganda |  THE INDEPENDENT | The Inspector General of Police, Martin Okoth Ochola, has promoted policeman and athlete Joshua Cheptegei to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of police.

Police spokesman Fred Enanga, announced the promotion on Monday morning.

Cheptegei has been promoted in honour of his recent achievements at the  international stage. The 24-year old athlete this year alone broke the 5,000m and 10,000m world records.

Two years ago Cheptegei was promoted from the rank of Police Constable to Inspector of Police -IP.

Enanga also announced that the IGP Ochola has given a double Cabin and Coaster bus to the police athletics team to ease their transport challenges.

Last week Cheptegei finished 4th in the World Half Marathon Championship in Poland. The race was won by another Ugandan Jacob Kiplimo.

********

URN

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved