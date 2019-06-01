NWSC petitions Attorney general as army hangs onto water treatment plant in Nakasongola

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | National Water and Sewerage Corporation-NWSC has petitioned the Attorney General for clarification on the failure by Luweero Industries Limited to handover a water treatment plant in Nakasongola district.

National Water and Sewerage Corporation took over the water supply in Nakasongola town in June 2017. According to NWSC Managing Director Engineer Silver Mugisha, the takeover implies that all water systems around and near Nakasongola town should be under its jurisdiction.

However, Mugisha says that Luweero Industries Limited has declined to hand over a water treatment plant located at Kigguli village in Lwampanga Sub County. The plant sits on a piece of land managed under Nakasongola Military Barracks.

Luweero Industries Limited is a subsidiary of the National Enterprise Corporation (NEC), the businessman wing of the Ministry of Defense. It is involved in the manufacture and repair of military hardware, management of industrial and medical waste, production of potable water, motor vehicle engine overhaul and training of mechanics.

Dr Mugisha says that recently, Luweero Industries Limited hiked the water tariffs by 60 per cent a move which raises questions on the management of the water sector in Uganda. He has now petitioned the Attorney General seeking clarification on whether there is an Authority which can block National Water’s access to any water system.

Ronald Kisakye, the NWSC area Manager says that National Water has limited access to the treatment plant since its located within Nakasongola Military Barracks adding that as it stands, the corporation cannot guarantee the quality of water from the plant run by UPDF staff with no capacity and skills to treat water.

George William Kazibwe, the LC III Chairperson of Nakasongola town says sometimes the area runs out of water, yet NWSC cannot intervene due to lack of access. Kazibwe says that the UPDF actions are a disservice to residents.

Recently James Katongana, the Spokesperson of the National Enterprises Corporation told URN that they are negotiating the terms and conditions before surrendering the facility to National Water. He explained that the plant supplies water to Nakasongola Army Barracks and other installations, which may be affected if they hand it over to NWSC without clear arrangements.

He added that the facility was built by the government for soldiers so they must ensure there is an agreement before they surrender it to another party.

According to its website, Luweero Industries Limited boasts of a production capacity of 144,000 cubic meters per year. The water is sold to the community at a subsidized rate as part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility.

*****

URN