NUP, NRM nearly share Kampala City Hall Councilor seats

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) has, this time, almost shared the number of Kampala City Hall councillor positions with the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), following the 2026 local government elections. According to results declared by the District Electoral Commission, outcomes from the five city divisions for directly elected city councillors show that NUP secured 17 seats, while NRM won 11 seats. In addition, all four councillor positions reserved for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) were won by the NRM.

This places NUP slightly behind NRM at City Hall, a much closer contest compared to the 2021 general elections, when NUP dominated City Hall with about 40 councillors before the number of elective positions was reduced. NUP swept most of the directly elected councillor seats in Makindye West and East, as well as Rubaga North and South divisions, losing only one of the five available slots to the NRM.

In Makindye Division, Agnes Mulebwaire (NUP) defeated NRM’s Brenda Nema in Makindye II Parish with 8,603 votes against 8,122. Judith Nalukwago won Makindye III Parish with 8,530 votes, beating NRM’s Margaret Kisakye, who polled 2,010 votes. Ssendi Mosh retained his Makindye II seat after defeating NRM’s Mukasa Abdul Nasser, who garnered 6,088 votes.Sarah Muwonge Mukisa secured Makindye I with 14,567 votes, defeating NRM’s Bwogi Sylvia Nakalanzi, who obtained 4,515 votes. In Makindye Parish, Kabuye Isaac won with 13,258 votes. In Rubaga Division, NUP candidates Suleiman Ssenyonjo and James Mubiru won Rubaga I and II parishes with 9,374 and 11,482 votes, respectively. NUP women candidates also performed strongly in Rubaga, with Rita Nakubulwa (1,030 votes), Faridah Nakabugo (11,728 votes), and Rose Nalubwama (19,573 votes) winning their races in Rubaga III. However, NRM’s Bonny Kabugo clinched one seat after defeating Julius Katongole.

In Kawempe North, NUP’s Nusifa Nakato defeated NRM’s Annet Namara, who polled 6,927 votes. Other NUP candidates declared winners include Shamim Nambassa, Ssemugoma Hamudan Kizito, and Magala Umur. However, the NRM swept both city councillor seats in Kampala Central Division. Aisha Bahati won with 20,526 votes, while Shafik Kalyango secured victory with 19,416 votes. NUP’s Eva Kyazike polled 11,654 votes, while Saudah Madada was reportedly detained at the time of the declaration.

In Kawempe South, specifically Makerere University Parish, NRM secured both city councillor seats. Mugisha Juliet won with 1,319 votes, while Amos Bagonza Baguma also emerged victorious, reclaiming the seat previously held by NUP’s Julius Kateregga. In Nakawa Division, NUP’s Olive Namazzi Kagobola won Nakawa West with 13,122 votes. However, NRM secured two seats through Peter Muyombya and Prossy Nanfuka, who polled 10,608 votes, defeating their NUP opponents. Meanwhile, NUP’s Doreen Kaija was reportedly detained at Luzira Prison over charges related to the alleged illegal possession of military attire.

Reacting to the results, Leader of the Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi criticised the 2026 elections, describing the irregularities as “unmatched” and suggesting they may have favoured NRM councillors. On the other hand, some NRM leaders attributed their performance in the city to President Yoweri Museveni’s renewed focus on urban development.

URN