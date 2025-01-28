NUP kicks off selection of Kawempe North by-election candidate

Kawempe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Unity Platform (NUP) has kick-started a process of selecting a party flag bearer to contest in the Kawempe North by-election.

This is carried out in a formal statement calling for expression of interest from the political party members for the parliamentary seat and councillor for the Kazo-Angola Ward by-election.

“The Election Management Committee (EMC), wishes to call upon party members who are qualified and willing, to express interest in carrying the party flag for the position of Member of Parliament for Kawempe North Division, and Councilor LCIII for Kazo-Angola Ward,” reads part of the statement issued today by Mercy Walukamba, the party’s Election Management Committee Chairperson.

According to the statement, the Committee will start receiving expressions of interest from Wednesday 29th to Tuesday 4th of February, 2025.

“Nominated candidates will be announced on Wednesday 5th February, 2025.

Interested members are requested to submit written applications physically at the party Headquarters at Makerere-Kavule. All candidates are required to attach a copy of their Party Membership Card, National ID, Curriculum Vitae and Certified copies of Academic Qualifications,” further reads the statement.

The NUP process follows yesterday’s announcement of Thursday, 13th March 2025 by the Electoral Commission (EC), as the polling day for the Kawempe North by-election. The by-election follows the death of the area Member of Parliament, Muhammad Ssegirinya, on 9th January 2025. Before his death, Ssegirinya subscribed to the National Unity Platform.

The by-election programme issued by the Electoral Commission Chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama, indicates that the electoral body started updating the National Voters’ Register for Kawempe North from January 27th to 31st January, ahead of the polling date.

Byabakama noted that the electoral body will conduct a recruitment of officials and display the Voters’ Register from Friday 31st January to 1st February, and thereafter, display the lists of recruited officials at the Office of the Returning Officer, Kampala and EC offices in Kawempe Division.

The Display of the Voters’ Register at polling stations in Kawempe North will be conducted from 10th to 19th February, and later nomination of candidates at the Office of the Returning Officer from 26th to 27th February 2025.

The campaign period is scheduled to start on 28th February to 11th March and the issuance of the Voting Location Slips (VLS) within the awards will also happen from 28th February to 13th March.

Before the issuance of the electoral program, the Clerk to Parliament, Adolf Mwesige wrote to the Electoral Commission on 15th January 2025 notifying them about a vacancy for Kawempe North Constituency Member of Parliament.

“In writing and notifying the Electoral Commission, the Clerk to Parliament acted by Clause 2 of Article 81 of the Constitution. The Commission is going to plan and prepare to conduct a by-election and ensure that the law, as it requires is effected,” Julius Mucunguzi, the EC Spokesperson then said.

Section 3 (1) of the Parliamentary Election Act, 2005 provides that whenever a Member of Parliament dies, or when the seat of a Member of Parliament becomes vacant, the Clerk to Parliament shall notify the Commission in writing within 10 days after the vacancy has occurred; and a by-election shall be held within 60 days after the vacancy has occurred.

Before and after Ssegirinya’s death, several hopefuls have expressed interest in the seat, including one of his widows and former Personal Assistant. These and other aspirants have since painted Kawempe North Constituency with their campaign posters.

URN