NUP denied campaign venue in Bundibugyo town council

Bundibugyo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Bundibugyo District has denied the National Unity Platform – NUP a venue for campaigns in Bundibugyo Town.

NUP’s presidential candidate Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine was expected to address a rally on Tuesday in the district at Buhundu in Bundibugyo Town council or Busaru play grounds in Busaru sub county.

However, security personnel told Kyagulanyi’s campaign team on Monday evening during a security meeting that the campaigns should be conducted from Kirumya, Ntotoro Sub county.

Kirumya is about 15 kilometres from Bundibugyo town.

The security team rejected earlier proposed venues by the party district committee arguing that campaigns should be put in more manageable areas according to the set Electoral Commission – EC guidelines.

Frankline Muhindo, the NUP Coordinator however says they were dissatisfied with new venue offered on grounds that the place far and isolated. However, he is optimistic that supporters of the candidate and the party will reach the venue to listen to his message.

However, Muhindo is concerned that the proposal to deploy security forces at the venue could scare some of supporters from attending the rally given the current tension in the country.

According to the coordinator, there is no value of providing excessive security on campaign grounds yet the candidates were given security by the electoral commission.

Harriet Musumba, one of the NUP candidates in the district says even when the venue is far from town, Kyagulanyi’s message of change has already been sowed in the population.

The District Police Commander Bundibugyo, Taban Swaibu says as security they are mandated to provide guidance on venue to eliminate any possible flouting of EC guidelines.

He maintains that they will not allow candidates to campaign from towns. Kyagulanyi on Monday campaigned in Tooro Sub Region.

********

URN