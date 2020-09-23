NUP cancels vetting results from six electoral areas in Mukono

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Unity Platform has suspended results for six electoral areas in Mukono municipality where candidates had been vetted to contest on the party flag.

The vetting process which started last week on Tuesday had to close on Sunday with the declaration of winners. However, participants in the municipality have since been waiting for results until today when they were told that the process was marred by irregularities which affected the outcome.

The affected areas include Nsuube-Kauga, Kirowooza ward, Seeta, Gwafu and Namumira parish in Goma division.

The municipal party registrar Richard Lugoloobi said while declaring to winners that results were withheld following petitions submitted to the NUP head offices in Kampala by candidates protesting the vetting exercise. They cited favouritism and unfair selection of winners by the vetting committee as some of the grounds for the discontent.

Lugoloobi says that the national electoral commission has overturned results for Erisa Nkoyoyo who crossed from Democratic Party and instead approved Daniel Lugosi as the flag bearer for the Mukono municipal mayoral race. Lugosi has been one of the people power pressure group coordinators in Mukono for the last two years.

Lugoloobi says that the vetting committee was influenced by the municipal MP Betty Nambooze who is fronting candidates she crossed with from the Democratic Party to NUP against those who crossed from people power pressure group.

Nkoyoyo wonders why a party could accept petitions before the declaration of candidates. He has picked nomination forms to stand for the mayoral position as an independent candidate.

Before the results were declared on Monday, Nambooze appealed to NUP members who lost to remain calm and learn to appreciate the success of others. However, after one of the candidates in her camp was dropped, she castigated the vetting officials for considering unpopular candidates.

******

URN