NSSF supports KCCA schools with Shs 131 million

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Social Security Fund Managing Director, Richard Byarugaba, on Nov. 06 handed over Shs 131 million to Kampala Capital City Authority Executive Director, Jenifer Musisi to use in renovating and improving standards of government schools under the city authority.

The amount in question was raised during the March 2017 NSSF Kampala Hash 7 Hills Run, in which Kampala Hash House Harriers is a partner.

Musisi said the money would be used to renovate some of the 90% of the 79 government schools that require refurbishment in Kampala.

Byarugaba, who handed over the money to KCCA at Nakivubo Settlement Primary School, said the money is being spent in areas that cater for the betterment of the lives of the future generation.