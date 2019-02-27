NSSF MD: Clients reluctant to update their details

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Most subscribers to the National Social Security Fund-NSSF are reluctant to update their details.

The NSSF Managing Director, Richard Patrick Byarugaba disclosed this during their Western Region Client’s meeting in Masaka on Tuesday.

He explained that their records show that only 36 percent of the subscribers return to update their membership records when changes occur in their life, which complicates the attempts of many subscribers to secure benefits when the need arises.

He urges clients to regularly update their status as well as rectify disparities in their bio data at the National Identification and Registration Authority-NIRA to avoid falling prey of unforeseen eventualities that may hamper them from accessing their retirement benefits.

Byarugaba also announced a 90 day’s amnesty period to all defaulting employers to pay up or face fines. Records at NSSF show that only 10,000 out of the registered 30,000 employers have been meeting their obligations.

Joan Namazzi Ssemanda, an account at Masaka Diocesan Development Organization-MADDO blames the failure of the subscribers to update their details on the communication between the clients and the funds.

Alex Mugisha Mutovu, the head teacher Kakuuto Christian Secondary School in Kyotera is among the thousands of subscribers that have never updated their NSSF account details.

He suggests that NSSF establishes a direct communication channel with subscribers either through phone calls or messages periodically to remind them about their obligations.

