NSSF, Equity Bank boost UBTS with blood donation drive

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Blood Transfusion Service (UBTS) has received a huge boost after the National Social Security Fund in partnership with Equity Bank unveiled a week long blood donation drive on Jan.08.

The initiative is expected to collect at least 4,500 units, according to the NSSF Managing Director, Richard Byarugaba.

“We have been carrying out this annual exercise in the last six years. With this year’s blood donation exercise, we hope to reach 16,500 units of blood collected since inception,” he said during the launch of the countrywide donation drive at the Constitutional Square in Kampala.

Data from the World Health Organisation shows that Uganda needs about 340,000 units of blood yet less than 200,000 units are collected annually as 99% of the eligible population to donate do not do so.

Dr. Dorothy Kyeyune Byabazaire, the Executive Director at UBTS said they are grateful with the new initiative that will address the issue of blood shortage.

She said the blood collected is used by among others expectancy mothers, cancer patients, HIV positive patients and accident victims.