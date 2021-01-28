NRM wins SIGs elections in Kasese, Kabale, Bududa

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Resistance Movement-NRM party has won all seats for special interest groups-SIG in Kasese, Kabale and Bududa districts.

Rachel Birra who will represent the PWDs in the Kasese District council will act as a bridge between the PWDs and the district so that their concerns are addressed in time. Biira also wants the PWDs to benefit more from government programs.

Monday Gerevazio who will represent the male workers his time in the council will be dedicated to ensuring worker’s safety and job security is guaranteed. He also intends to support the creation of a local union which will bring workers together to have homemade solutions into their challenges.

Sofia Nasaka who was elected to represent the female workers says that she will advocate for allowances for teachers who are working in hard to reach areas. She also wants worker’s remunerations to be increased over time.

Chris Bwambale, the newly elected male youth councillor will focus on updating the youth on all developments happening in the district so that they can tap into the various opportunities available.

Last week NRM also took 44 councillors in the council out of the 68 in the district.

In Kabale district, the NRM also won all the SIGs seats in Kabale. NRM’s George Saturday who garnered 56 votes was declared the Kabale district councillor representing workers after defeating the incumbent workers representative, Forum for Democratic Change Candidate Innocent Abariho who garnered only 28 votes.

For the People with Disabilities race, the incumbent councillor Anne Kobusingye was defeated by NRM candidate Eunice Ndyamuhaki. Similarly, NRM’s Ronald Bagamuhunda (267 votes) was also declared the Kabale district male youth councillor defeating Independent Edwin Amanya who garnered only 34 votes.

The NRM’s Ellen Natasha Namara polled 323 votes winning the district female Youth councillor beating her closest rival FDC’s Specious Byonanebye who polled 115 votes. Independent candidate Charity Ankunda got only 25 votes.

Richard Mporera was also declared unopposed for the district Elder person seat.

In Bududa and Namisindwa District, the NRM swept all the special interest group seats.

James Masika the incumbent and Bududa district PWD councillor said that he will fight for the rights of the disabled and advocate for the formation of a PWD Sacco to empower the disabled people.

URN