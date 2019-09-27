NRM wins Hoima woman MP by-election

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Harriet Mugeny Businge has been declared winner of the hotly contested Hoima Woman MP by-election. Businge of the National Resistance Movement was declared winner at 3:30 am on Friday.

She polled 33,301 votes beating Asinansi Nyakato of the Forum for Democratic Change who garnered 28,789 votes.

Businge was declared winner by the Hoima Returning Officer, Douglas Matsiko.

Speaking shortly after being declared winner, Businge pledged to work with the people of Hoima regardless of tribal and political differences.

Simon Byabakama, the Chairperson Electoral commission applauded the people of Hoima for exhibiting respect and discipline during the elections.

Paul Mwiru, the Jinja East Member of Parliament who was a member Nyakato’s campaign task force said that although their candidate lost, the opposition has drummed up support in Bunyoro, which they will build on in the 2021 elections.

The seat fell vacant after the incumbent Tophace Kaahwa Byagira opted to represent the people of the newly created Kikuube district that was carved out of Hoima and became operational on July 1, 2019.

****

URN