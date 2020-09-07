NRM violence likely to spill into 2021 general election- FDC

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There is fear that the violence witnessed in the just concluded primary elections by the ruling National Resistance Movement -NRM party will spill into the forthcoming general election.

The primaries which were held on Friday, across the country, were characterised by violent confrontations between candidates and supporters. Most of the cases were recorded in Western Uganda Districts of Isingiro, Ntungamo and Sheema, where lives were lost and scores injured as politicians struggled to retain party flags.

In one of the glaring incidences of the day, State Minister for Labour Mwesigwa Rukutana became unruly after losing the Rushenyi county flag to Naome Kabasharira. He reportedly grabbed a gun from his bodyguards and shot two people who were rushed to hospital in critical condition. Rukutana was arrested in the aftermath.

Ibrahim Ssemuju Nganda, the spokesperson of the Forum for Democratic Change states that if members of the same party and the same ideology could fight to the extent of threatening lives, they are likely to be worse when facing opponents from other political parties.

According to Nganda, the violence witnessed on Friday is engrossed within the history of the National Resistance Movement and blames the president for orchestrating the mess. Ssemuju says that by directing all willing persons to vote in the party primaries, President Yoweri Museveni had usurped the powers of the NRM Electoral Commission and overthrown the NRM Constitution.

He said that President Yoweri Museveni should take immediate action against the perpetrators of violence or else the country is headed for the worst as we draw closer to the general election.

Nganda added that FDC is bothered by the huge sums of money and guns which were involved in the NRM party primaries, yet those using them are doing so with impunity.

Meanwhile, FDC has postponed the joint campaigns between their Presidential aspirants which had been slated to kick off today in Mukono citing inadequacy in financial resources and other logistical capabilities to hold the meetings nationwide. Nganda, however, said this does not stop the two candidates Ambassador Wasswa Biriggwa and Patrick Amuriat Oboi from continuing with their campaigns.

URN