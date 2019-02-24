NRM top organ backs queue voting

The Central Executive Committee (CEC), NRM’s top decision making body, has adopted the method of lining up behind candidates during the next party primaries.

The decision was adopted during a five day CEC retreat in Chobe Safri Lodge that ended on Feb. 20. NRM spokesperson Ofwono Opondo said the proposal was pushed by NRM chairman Yoweri Museveni. NRM previously conducted its primary elections using the secret ballot but there was concern because the system led to violence and intense internal bickering.

The new system is also aimed at reducing the cost of conducting internal elections because it will reduce the number of petitions filed by those who were dissatisfied with the outcome of the ballot process and enhance transparency because losing candidates can visibly tell whose support they had. Part on the agenda of the CEC retreat was the 2021 electoral roadmap.

Some of the CEC members that attended the meeting include Hajji Moses Kigongo (1st National Vice Chairperson), Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga (2nd National Vice Chairperson), Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda, Maj Gen Matayo Kyaligonza (Western Region), Mike Mukula (Eastern Region), Minister without Portfolio Abdul Nadduli (Central Region), Sam Engola (Northern Region), Godfrey Nyakana (Kampala Region) and Maj. Gen. Jim Muhwezi (Veterans).

****