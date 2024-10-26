Another fuel tanker explodes in Kabale

kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Traffic is paralyzed along the Mbarara-Kabale highway following an explosion by a fuel tanker.

The tanker rolled down at Kyanamira corner Kyanamira sub-county, Kabale district and exploded around midday on Saturday.

The fuel tanker was destined for Kabale direction from Kampala. Mbarara-Kabale highway connects to the Uganda-Rwanda border of Katuna and the Uganda-Democratic Republic of Congo border of Bunagana in Kisoro district.

Robert Shagama and Darius Twesigye alias Nkumbura, all eyewitnesses narrate that they surprisingly saw the fuel tanker rolling into the trench after failing to negotiate a corner.

Immediately after rolling, Shagama says that it exploded and fire flames started to extend to neighboring kiosks and houses. Twesigye also says that a yet to be identified driver managed to get out of the vehicle but fell down running while burning. He was later rushed to Kabale regional referral hospital in critical condition.

Andrew Akanyijuka, Officer in charge of Kabale police station and Joseph Bakaleke, Kabale district police commander tried to put out fire using a police fire truck in vain. By press time, traffic was still on standstill.

In April 2022, a fuel tanker also rolled and exploded at Kirengere about 100 metres to where this incident occurred. the driver survived with burns.

****

URN