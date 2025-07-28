NRM sets July 31 for re-run of Kapchorwa MP Primaries

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) Central Executive Committee (CEC) has scheduled a rerun of the primary elections for the Kapchorwa Municipality Woman parliamentary candidate. The elections will be held on Thursday, July 31, 2025.

The decision follows the nullification of the earlier polls due to widespread irregularities, including allegations of voter bribery, forgery, and other electoral malpractices. In a letter seen by Uganda Radio Network, signed by NRM Electoral Commission Chairperson Dr. Tanga Odoi, the party directed the district registrar to conduct fresh elections.

CEC has also dispatched a team from the party secretariat to oversee the rerun and support the local electoral officials. “A monitoring committee from the secretariat will assist the registrar to ensure transparency and adherence to party electoral guidelines,” the letter reads in part.

The initial elections were nullified after the arrest of the former district registrar over alleged misconduct during the voting process. Isaac Chepkurui has since been appointed as acting registrar and will supervise not only the Kapchorwa rerun but also the ongoing NRM primary elections in the district.

Chepkurui is expected to work closely with the CEC-appointed team to guarantee a free, fair, and credible electoral process. NRM supporters in Kapchorwa have been urged to turn out in large numbers and participate peacefully in the polls.