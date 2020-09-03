NRM registrars on the spot over inflated voter’s registers

Bududa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | National Resistance Movement-NRM party registrars for Bukalasi and Bundesi Sub counties in Bududa district are on the spot for inflating the voter’s register. According to available information, during the party registration in 2015, Bukalasi registered 5000 voters before it gave birth to Bundesi Sub county.

Currently, according to the register, each sub county has 7000 voters, which has raised suspicion from the candidates and voters. Following numerous complaints from candidates and voters, Bududa District Security Committee led by Resident District Commissioner summoned the two registrars to explain the high number of voters on the registers.

John Watenyeli Nabende, the Bududa RDC, says they tasked the registrars to explain why the registers have a high number of voters compared to NRM voters in the area in vain. Stephen Wakyaya, the Bududa District NRM party Chairperson, said the action of the registrars is likely to trigger chaos unless steps are taken to correct the mess.

Michael Wanditi Watalunga, the Bududa District NRM Registrar told our reporter that some voters were registered twice, which contravenes their electoral guidelines. He says a team of registrars is on the ground to establish what went wrong so as to clean the error.

Luke Kitale, the NRM Registrar Bukalasi said the inflation came as a result of addition of more persons of gee twee 15 and 17 years as it was directed by the NRM office.

He added that people in the two sub counties have kept on multiplying since 2015 to date with others reaching voting age something that would have led to increment of voters in those sub counties.

Bududa District Police Commander Jafar Magyezi, said police will follow the issue until the culprits responsible face the law.

********

URN