NRM Primaries: 33 MPS go through unopposed

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | As members of the ruling National Resistance Movement – NRM go to the polls today across the country to choose flag-bearers for Members of Parliament, at least 33 candidates are smiling as they have nobody challenging them.

According to Dr. Tanga Odoi, the NRM Electoral Commission Chairman, some of these candidates are in NRM strongholds which means that chances are very high that they will go through unopposed during the national elections.

“With results like this, the opposition is finished,” said Dr. Odoi. Among the unopposed candidates include the Deputy Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah who is contesting in Omoro county, Omoro, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng who is contesting as Woman MP for Lira City, Minister of Water Ronald Kibuule who is contesting in Mukono North, Minister of Agriculture Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja who is contesting in Kalungu East, Minister Haluna Kasolo Kyeyune who is contesting in Kyotera County, former minister Freddie Ruhindi who is contesting in Nakawa East.

Others who are unopposed are minister of Trade Amelia Kyambadde (Mawokota North), Lydia Mirembe who is seeking to retain her Butambala woman MP seat, Fred Badda (Bujumba), Aida Nabaigga (Kalangala), Hillary Lokwang (Ik), Makumbi Henry Kamya (Mityana South), Anita Among (Bukedea woman), Adoa Hellen (Serere Woman), Amiga Leah Jesca (Soroti woman), Bhoka Didi George (Obongi County).

Also unopposed is Anywar Ricky Richard (Agago West), Lapolo Mariea Shaka (Gulu city woman), Kenneth Ocen Obwat (Nwoya East), Gerald Nangoli (Elgon North), Emely Kugonza (Buyanja East), Bismark Bidondole Muhammad (Jinja East North), James Olobo (Kioga North), Awor Betty Engola (Apac woman), Benson Ogwang Echonga (Maruzi county), Chono Patrick Okello (Maruzi North), Jimmy Okello (Apac municipality), Sam Engola (Erute South), Acon Julius Bua (Otuke East), Ssozi Abas (Mukono municipality), and Robert Asiimwe (Kimanya Kabonerain Masaka City].

Eleven district chairpersons also went through unopposed. These include; Gulu city, Kalangala, Kalungu, Masaka City, Mpigi, Nebbi, Oyam, Soroti city, Soroti, Kyenjojo and Ibanda.

URN