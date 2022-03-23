Wednesday , March 23 2022
Lato Milk
NRM picks Anita Among for Speaker

NRM picks Anita Among for Speaker

The Independent March 23, 2022 The News Today 3 Comments

 

The candidates appeared before CEC today. Middle is Among, and right is Oboth Oboth. PHOTO PPU

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) chaired by President Yoweri Museveni has picked Deputy Speaker Anita Among to be the party’s flag bearer in the race to replace Jacob Oulanyah as speaker. National Vice Chairman NRM Eastern Mike Mukula, a member of CEC, confirmed the choice.

Oboth Oboth, who was one of the favourites, later congratulated Among.

“Congratulations Among the Deputy Speaker over your endorsement by the NRM Central Executive Committee (CEC), you have my support,” he conceded.

CEC in a statement said, ” CEC having noted that the NRM party has established a culture and practice of elevating the Deputy Speaker to the position of Speaker, even when there has not been any disruption and now even more when there is an emergency, hereby recommends to the NRM parliamentary Caucus that Rt Hon Among Anita Annet for endorsement as NRM candidate for the position of Speaker of the 11th Parliament of Uganda.”

The Central Executive Committee (CEC) :

1.  National Chairperson,

2.  1st National Vice  Chairperson,

3.  2nd National Vice Chairperson(female),

4.  6(six) Vice Chairpersons representing the Regions of Uganda- East, Central, North,West, Kampala and Karamoja,

5.  Secretary General,

6.  National Treasurer,

7.  Deputy Secretary General,

8.  Deputy National Treasurer,

9.  Chairperson of NRM Parliamentary Caucus,

10. All Chairpersons of the National Special League Committees, Chairpersons of Commissions, and such number of National Secretaries and Deputy National Secretaries as NEC may determine.

3 comments

  1. Muonge
    March 23, 2022 at 8:29 pm

    Ok. Congz new hon.speaker.

    Reply
  2. Alex Ojok
    March 23, 2022 at 9:22 pm

    thanks Rt hon speaker for your endorsement to replace our very own son may his soul RIP amen

    Reply
  3. Muonge
    March 23, 2022 at 9:42 pm

    ok.

    Reply

