NRM leaders in Bukomansimbi divided as campaigns commence

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Resistance Movement- NRM party in Bukomansimbi district has failed to heal from its internal wrangles as the campaigns commence.

The political dispute arises from the party’s Elections Tribunal which nullified the election of Hajji Idi Lubyayi Kisiki as the MP Bukomansimbi North constituency and declared the incumbent Ruth Katushabe as the NRM flag bearer.

However, a section of NRM leaders in Bukomansimbi led by Shafick Mwanje, the party district chairperson has since rejected Katushabe’s candidature on grounds that she does not have the mandate of majority electorates in the area, arguing that her victory was based on doctored results from non-existent villages.

The party leadership and supporters in Bukomansimbi have gone to the campaigns with sharp divisions over Katushabe’s candidature after the party’s reconciliation efforts failed to yield positive results.

Harriet Nakalema, the Bukomansimbi district NRM vice chairperson says that many NRM supporters in the area were aggrieved by the tribunal’s decision and have resolved to rally behind Lubyayi.

“The tribunal made a mistake in their decision and the party too failed to rectify it by conducting an independent inquiry into the matter. It has now become difficult to order supporters to move in a direction they know is wrong,” she noted.

Lubyayi argues that the apparent division is after effect of irregularities that included violence and rigging that marred the NRM primaries which the party overlooked and ignored the voices of the majority electorates.

However, Katushabe says that the divisions are instigated by intrigue against her by a clique of people including those holding leadership positions in the area.

Other contestants in the race include; Muhhama Kateregga of JEEMA, Christine Ndiwalana Nandagire of National Unity Platform, Yasini Kawooya for DP and Patrick Kayabula an independent.

*****

URN