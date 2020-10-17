NRM fails to field candidate for Bukanga county MP seat in Isingiro district

Isingiro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | As the Electoral Commission officially closed nomination of Members of Parliament on Friday, the National Resistance Movement – NRM failed to field a party flagbearer for Bukanga Constituency parliamentary seat in Isingiro district.

The development comes after party authorities failed to declare a winner from the residual elections that were held on October 15th.

Bukanga county, has had two re-elections to decide the flag bearer between the Incumbent Stephen Kagwagye, and Dr. Moses Mpeirwe.

Although the Isingiro district registrar last month declared Stephen Kangwagye, as the winner, Mpeirwe, protested the results and petitioned the NRM Electoral commission and the national party chairperson President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni who directed for fresh elections for 26 villages that were contested.

However, the fresh elections that were slated for October 14th were also protested by Dr. Moses Mpeirwe, who said the list of villages was manipulated.

In the fresh elections of October 15th that were overseen by the NRM National Vice Chairman Hajji Moses Kigongo, also failed to decide, which forced Kigongo to allow both candidates be nominated as independents. Kigongo said that the declaration forms that were presented after the voting were forged.

Both candidates were nominated in the afternoon on Friday. Hon. Stephen Kangwangye was given a chair as a symbol, while Dr. Moses Mpeirwe was given a clock.

However, shortly after nominations both candidates counter accused each other for altering and forging the results.

Meanwhile, David Mukundane the returning officer Isingiro says the exercise was peaceful with a total of 26 candidates, and out of these 11 are independents, 5 are NRM, 3 are FDC, 2 from NUP, and 3 belong to ANT. The Democratic party had three candidates.

URN