NRM cancels Gulu district Woman MP results over malpractices

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Results for three aspirants in the National Resistance Movement – NRM party primaries for the Gulu district Women Parliamentary seat have been cancelled following allegations of election malpractice.

George Obwola Ebola, the party’s district election officer says the invalidation of the election results follows anomalies detected in the results that were being declared. He says there were glaring differences between the figures from what agents tallied on the ground.

According to provisional results prior to the cancellation of results, of the three candidates, Betty Atim was leading the race with 2,707 votes, her close rival Sharon Balmoi had polled 2,664 votes while Maya Auma had 581 votes.

Ebola disclosed that George Acau, the party’s registrar for the newly created Owalo sub-county allegedly tampered with election results of 13 polling stations while he was delivering them at the tallying centre in Gulu city.

Speaking to URN during an interview, Ebola divulged that he ordered for the arrest of Acau who is being detained at Patiko police station pending further investigations. He noted that Acau had accomplices still at large.

Meanwhile in Aswa county, Simon Peter Wokorach was declared the winner of the in-house race with 3,600 votes. His close competitor Christopher Kinyera polled 3,477 votes followed by Patrick Komakech, 636 votes and Robert Ojok with 122 votes.

******

URN