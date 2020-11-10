NRM bosses clash over bicycle distribution

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | National Resistance Movement-NRM party officials in Soroti district have clashed over the distribution of bicycles. The Teso Region NRM mobiliser, Teddy Acam accuses Charles Elasu, the Soroti District NRM Chairperson distributing the bicycles secretly without informing her.

Acam says being the NRM regional political mobiliser she should have been involved in the bicycle distribution exercise from the onset. She faults Elasu for undermining her efforts in the NRM leadership for his selfish interest.

According to Acam, she should have been the one to give out the bicycles to the NRM village chairpersons since she was the one who mobilised them.

Elasu has brushed off Acam’s accusations, saying there was need to invite her, adding that she has done nothing as far as the party grassroots structures are concerned.

Some of the beneficiaries of the bicycles applauded the NRM government for easing their movement. Stephen Opejo says carrying out party activities has been difficulty without transport.

A total of 503 NRM chairpersons from Soroti district received bicycles. They are part of the 68, 000 bicycles that president, Yoweri Museveni recently fagged off for nationwide distribution to NRM village chairperson.

URN