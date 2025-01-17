Now, Chief Magistrate summons ULS President Ssemakadde

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi of Buganda Road Court has summoned Uganda Law Society President Isaac Ssemakadde to appear before the court and explain his alleged derogatory remarks about the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

According to court documents, Ssemakadde is accused of making the following statements: “All these things like your particular kerfuffle is then given legal dressing by this vagina from Karamoja. I have made a case before that you have a pumpkin for a DPP. But some lawyers continue to pretend that she is a DPP and for some, they take it very seriously because they think it is an attack on womanhood or it is an attack on being Karamajong, that is absolute nonsense.

“She is a pumpkin. She is dead wood. She is a dimwit. She is a careerist, shameless, careerist. She is a cuckoo in the nest of our criminal justice system.”

Kayizzi summoned Ssemakadde to appear in court on January 29. Kayizzi says that the words were intended to insult the DPP’s modesty, citing Section 115 (3) of the Penal Code Act.

In his ruling, Kayizzi stated that he did not find the complaint annoying or frivolous, as Ssemakadde’s advocates had argued. Instead, Kayizzi found that a prima facie case had been established and that it was fair for Ssemakadde to be summoned to explain himself.

The summons follows a complaint filed by two private prosecutors, Joshua Byamazima and Tony Tumukunde.

In a separate ruling, Kayizzi dismissed an application filed by Ssemakadde’s lawyers, Derrick Bazekuketta and Eron Kiiza, seeking dismissal of the charges. The application had argued that the court lacked jurisdiction to inquire into the complaint, among other grounds.

Kayizzi noted that the alleged utterances were made on November 18, 2024, at the People Freedom Front (PFF) Offices in Katonga, Nakasero 1 in Kampala Central Division. The complainants had attached a letter from the area L.C1 Chairperson, Kabarungi Elizabeth, confirming that the alleged utterances were made.

Additionally, Kayizzi had written to the Nakasero 1 Parish Chief/Ward Administrator, who also confirmed that the alleged utterances were made in Katonga L.C1 Nakasero 1 Parish in Kampala Central.

Kayizzi found that the evidence in the complaint and affidavit established a prima facie case against Ssemakadde. He also stated that the admissibility of the flash disc containing the alleged utterances would be determined at trial.

