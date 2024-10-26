NOVEMBER 9: Tororo Diocese laity to raise money to rehabilitate St Anthony’s Hospital

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Tororo Archdiocese Development Association of the Laity (TADAL) will on November 9 hold a grand fundraising dinner in support of the renovation of St Anthony’s Hospital in Tororo. Parliament Speaker Anita Annet Among and Archbishop Dr. Emmanuel Obbo will grace the fundraising dinner to be held at Rivonia Suites in Mbuya.

“His Grace Emmanuel Obbo, our Archbishop shall be the Chief Guest and the Speaker of the 11th Parliament of Uganda, Rt Hon Annet Anita Among has gladly accepted to be the Guest of Honor,” revealed Chairman of the organizing committee Charles Owor in a statement released on Friday. He added that, “Buy yourself a dinner card as we rebuild our hospital.”

Emmanuel Obbo, Archbishop of Tororo, will also be on a pastoral visit to the TADAL virtual parish. His pastoral visit, set a day after the fundraising, starts with Mass 10.00am, Sunday 10 November 2024 at St Kizito Primary School Bugolobi (Behind Silver Springs Hotel).

The Tororo Archdiocese Development Association of the Laity (TADAL) was founded with a mission to unite and strengthen the spiritual, moral, and social well-being of Christians originating from Tororo Archdiocese, especially those living outside its boundaries.

TADAL traces its roots to a vision shared by key leaders, including His Highness Kwar Adhola Moses Stephen Owor, Mzee Gideon, and Mary Theresa Obbo, who were instrumental in guiding the early efforts to build a strong and supportive community.

“The association’s revival was beckoned by His Grace, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Tororo, who emphasized the vital role of the Laity in fostering the spiritual and social development of the Church, even from afar,” said Owor, a found member of TADAL.

Owor said the call to reconstitute TADAL was embraced by both the clergy and laity, with the support of Reverend Fr. Gaetano Ochieng, Chaplain of the Laity and John Bosco Odoi , the Head of Laity in the Archdiocese. This led to the election of a new executive committee on May 29, 2022.

The newly established leadership embarked on a series of inaugural activities aimed at solidifying the association’s presence. These included drafting a constitution, mobilizing members, to reunite, requesting for a chaplain, initiating monthly Masses, and officially launching TADAL on October 29, 2023.

TADAL was launched by Archbishop Dr. Emmanuel Obbo at a function at which the Minister of State for the Disabled, Asamo, who also hails from Tororo District was the Guest of Honor, standing in for Vice President Jessica Alupo. The launch was attended by many dignitaries hailing from Bukedi and Bugisu Sub-region.

According to observers, the association is now an active and vibrant entity, contributing to the spiritual and social life development of its members and staying strongly connected to the events and development initiatives of the Church back home.

“Through its formation and revitalization, TADAL stands as a testament to the immense value in the spirit of unity, service, and faith among the laity of the Archdiocese of Tororo,” according to a TADAL statement

Meanwhile, TADAL will tomorrow Sunday October 27th, have their monthly Mass for members and friends at St. Kizito Primary School in Bugolobi. Msgr Paul Masolo will be the main celebrant at Mass at 11.am.

TADAL TOP LEADERS

Henry Nakalet Opolot (PhD)- Chairperson;

Counsel Charles Okoth Owor – Vice Chairperson;

John Oridi- Secretary General

Lilian Christine Akirapa- Treasurer

.