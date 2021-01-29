Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate effective against virus

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine is able to offer protection against COVID-19 according to results of a phase three clinical trial released by the manufacturers of the vaccine.

According to a statement released by Novavax, results from the U.K branch of the study show that the vaccine is 89.3 percent effective in offering protection against the virus.

In a study that was involved 15,000 participants aged 18 to 84years in the UK and South Africa, the vaccine candidate was shown to be 95.6% effective against the original strain of coronavirus, and 85.6% effective against the variant first detected in the UK.

When it was tested in South Africa among HIV-negative participants, the vaccine showed to be 60 percent effective. When tested on persons living with HIV, the vaccine offered 49 percent protection.

Studies in the U.S and Brazil are still ongoing.

The vaccine is a combination of an engineered protein from the virus and a plant based ingredient which helps the body generate a stronger immune response to the virus. If the body encounters the virus after vaccination, the immune system should be able to fight off the virus.

For the virus to be effective, two jabs of the vaccine are needed three weeks (21 days) part. It will be mass produced for COVAX by the Serum Institute of India. Uganda signed up for the COVAX facility and has ordered for two million doeses. Dr Alfred Driwale the Uganda National Expanded Programme on Immunization programme manager says they do not know when the vaccine will be delivered.

“There are very many vaccine candidates under the COVAX facility. Right now we do not know what vaccine we shall be allocated or what quantities we shall get. But we are expecting a decision soon,” he said.

According to the health ministry, Uganda has ordered for 18 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

The Novavax vaccine, called NVX-CoV2373, is the seventh vaccine candidate that has proven to be effective against COVID-19, after the Pfizer, Moderna, Astrazena, Johnson & Johnsons, Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 and China’s Sinopharm vaccines.

The vaccine can be stored at fridge temperature just like the Astrazeneca vaccine. In terms of cost, it is estimated that each jab will cost an equivalent of USD 16.

