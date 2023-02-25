No negotiations with gov’t, Bobi Wine says

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu, the President of the National Unity Platform-NUP, has trashed calls by some of his party members to negotiate with the government in order to release many of their detained supporters.

Speaking at the party’s new headquarters at Makerere Kavule while commissioning the NUP mobilizing committees dubbed ‘Kunga,’ that are intended to mobilize for NUP’s support at all levels across the country, Kyagulanyi said there is no way they can negotiate with the government about their fundamental rights.

The Kimanya Kabonera MP, Dr. Abed Bwanika has been at the forefront of urging his party to agree to a negotiated settlement in order to release all political prisoners.

Kyagulanyi said while they are open to transparent dialogue, the first thing on the agenda would be knowing when

Museveni leaves power and that if any dialogue doesn’t answer that question, they are not ready for it.

The call for negotiations was amplified recently following the release on bail of MPs Allan Ssewanyana and Muhammad Ssegirinya, after a year and a half in prison. Rumors started circulating that the duo was

released after negotiations by the Leader of Opposition in Parliament Mathias Mpuuga with the

government.