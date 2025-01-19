Nnaabagereka Sylvia Nagginda graces closing ceremony of Ekisaakaate Gatonnya 2025 #Ekisaakaate2025

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Nnabagereka of Buganda, Sylvia Nagginda has reiterated the importance of technology in the celebration and preservation of the kingdom’s cultural heritage.

She was speaking the close of this year’s Ekisaakaate Kya Nnaabagereka, that has trained over 600 children aged 6-18 years, both boys and girls to value technology’s role in human development. The theme for this year’s Ekisaakaate wass “Integrating our Culture with Technology.”

Organized by The Nnaabagereka Development Foundation, the Ekisaakaate Kya Nnaabagereka aims to nurture children into “holistic persons, social managers, and leaders who appreciate and harmonize both traditional and modern values while fostering cultural awareness and technological proficiency through fun filled, hands-on inspiring activities from our facilitators and guest trainers.”

The 18th Ekisaakaate Kya Nnaabagereka run for 14 days from 4th to 18th January 2025 with 100 facilitators at Janan Secondary School, Bombo campus.

“Mwegendereze mikwano gy’abaana bammwe”-Nnaabagereka Sylvia Nagginda. pic.twitter.com/o2JU4RiXyE — CBS FM UG (@cbsfm_ug) January 18, 2025

The closing ceremony, held at the grounds of the hosts Janan Schools, was graced by the presence of Katikkiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga and Charlotte Nankunda Kainerugaba, wife to Uganda’s UPDF CDF Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

The Nnabagereka of Buganda later commissioned a new Science Block at the school.

Mike Kironde, Director of Janan Schools hailed the Kaitikkiro’s support for the event. He said, “as we prepare future leaders through platforms like this, we are grateful for the Katikkiro’s leadership and commitment to preserving the cultural values of Buganda while embracing technological advancements.”

Partners that supported the Nnaabagereka Development Foundation included MTN MOMO, Finance Trust Bank, JESA, Uganda Revenue Authority, Uganda National Drug Authority, Liberty Insurance, Ntake Group of Companies, BBS terefayina, Radio Akaboozi, Radio One, CBS FM, DELTA TV, Sumz, AZAM, Prime radio, Janan Secondary School, St. Cyprian Kyabakadde and Buddo Junior School.

A vegetarian shouldn’t miss out on the rich luwombo aroma. Basaakaate preparing gnuts luwombo for dinner.#Ekisaakaate2025 pic.twitter.com/ClrhtT1M4e — Nnaabagereka Development Foundation (@NnabagerekaOrg) January 16, 2025