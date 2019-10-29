Nkumba awards Kadaga honorary degree

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, has been awarded an honorary doctorate degree of law by Nkumba University.

This was during the University’s 22nd graduation ceremony held under the theme: 25 years of academic excellence and professionalism’ at Nkumba University campus on Saturday 26 October, 2019.

In her acceptance speech Kadaga expressed her gratitude towards the government of Uganda for liberalising education.

“If Nkumba was not in place many Ugandans and foreigners would not have had the chance to access university education,” she said.

The Speaker urged the graduands to make use of what they have learned and not only look for jobs but also make them.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Wilson Muyinda Mande, urged the students to be focused enough as they join people who are already in the field.

“Demonstrate the academic excellence you have acquired to perform all your roles wherever you find yourself professionally,” he said.

He told the students to exhibit competence, confidence, creativity and character in all aspects of their lives.

The University awarded degrees of Doctorate, Masters, Bachelors, Diplomas and Certificates to 1367 graduands in various disciplines including, business administration, education humanities and Sciences, nursing and hospitality among others.

*****

SOURCE: Uganda Parliament Media