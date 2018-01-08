Nkoyoyo hailed for promotion of unity

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has called upon families to celebrate the lives of people who make great contributions to society.

The President, who was accompanied by the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Museveni made the remarks Sunday at the funeral service of the late former Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Rt. Rev. Dr. Livingstone Mpalanyi Nkoyoyo held at All Saints Cathedral Nakasero, in Kampala.

President Museveni said that it is good to be optimistic than pessimistic when people, who have made great contributions to society, die. Quoting William Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar that says ‘Of all the wonders that I have heard, it seems to me most strange that men should fear; seeing death a necessary end, will come when it will come’, the President told mourners not to make a farce when someone dies because in the end we shall die one day.

“Some people complicate life by being miserable when people die and make everyone else feel worried but I want to praise the spirit of Ruth Nkoyoyo,” he said.

The President commended the late Archbishop Mpalanyi Nkoyoyo for his promotion of unity.

“When my mother died, he led the funeral service and preached the message of unity as brothers and sisters of Christ. Although my mother was uneducated, with only catechism, she never believed in sectarianism of tribe or religion, “ he said.

Museveni called upon the church to teach the congregation how to get out poverty. He said that the Bible in the Book of Genesis tells man to have dominion over other creatures and, therefore, man should work hard and not only pray.

He said that the government will support the orphanage that the late Archbishop was running and also contribute to the Namugongo Martyrs’ Museum, a project the late Archbishop was very passionate about.

The family of the late Archbishop Mpalanyi Nkoyoyo thanked the President and his government for the support rendered to them to treat the Archbishop before his death in the United Kingdom and also for according him a state burial.

Former Archbishop of the Church of the Province of Uganda, the Most Rev. Henry Luke Orombi who led the funeral service, commended the late Archbishop Nkoyoyo for uniting the church. He called upon the clergy to emulate the late Archbishop.

The Head of the Orthodox faith in Uganda, Metropolitan Jonah Lwanga, former Chief Justice, Benjamin Odoki, Minister of the Presidency Esther Mbayo, that of Public Service, Muruli Mukasa, State Minister for Works, Gen. Katumba Wamala, former Uganda People’s Congress Party President, Olara Otuunu among others, attended the service.

