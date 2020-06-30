Nile Special beer recognized as most admired brand

Kampala, Uganda | Julius Businge | Nile Special beer was recognized as the most admired brand in Uganda at a recent virtual event hosted by Publics Africa Communications in partnership with Brand Africa and Public Relations Association of Uganda (PRAU).

The Nile Special beer was unveiled as Uganda’s brand of the year for its cumulative performance across several categories as the most admired Ugandan brand in the global rankings, the second most admired African brand in Uganda, the most admired listed Ugandan brand and the most admired Ugandan brand.

“On behalf of Nile Breweries Limited, I would like to thank Ugandans and Brand Africa for the recognition. Our brands are brewed using world class standards and high quality ingredients. As a brewer, we strive to brew great African beers with pride as we continue to give Ugandans brands that are made in Uganda, for Ugandans, by Ugandans,” Amou Majok, the head of marketing explained.

Nile Special prides in consistency of quality, a virtue that has earned the brand 17 international awards, most prominent being 3 Grand Gold Mode Selection Awards that are given to beers that meet world class quality standards.

“Nile Special revolves around celebrating Ugandan greatness and inspiring pride. We celebrate all the great about Uganda, big and small, this has made the brand a fixture in the Ugandan fabric,” said Francis Nyende, the brand manager.

The announcement featured a panel discussion led by the local host, Joseph Kanyamunyu, the managing director at Publics Africa Communications, with Amos Wekesa, the founder and managing partner of Great Lakes Safaris Limited and Sarah Kagingo, the managing director of Soft Power Communications and the President of Public Relations Association of Uganda.

Thebe Ikalafeng, the founder and chairman of Brand Africa and Brand Leadership said as evidenced by the entrepreneurial spirit that is creating Africa’s first electric vehicle, Kiira, and the leading brands such as Nile which feature in the continental rankings, Uganda and Ugandan brands will play an important role not just in the region but in the continent.