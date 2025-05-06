Nile Breweries Limited Jinja plant named overall winner at 2025 Occupational Health and Safety awards

JINJA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Nile Breweries Limited (NBL), Jinja Plant, has been honored as the overall winner at the 2025 Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Awards. Hosted by the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, the awards celebrate excellence in OHS practices across Uganda. NBL also clinched a second accolade for Outstanding Performance in OHS Management within the Industry Sector—securing a notable double win.

The awards ceremony, held at the Uganda Industrial Research Institute (UIRI), was part of the national observance of the World Day for Safety and Health at Work. This year’s theme, “Revolutionizing Health & Safety: The Role of AI and Digitalization at Work,” underscored the increasing significance of technology in promoting safer workplaces.

Now in their third year, the annual OHS Awards attracted participation from 28 companies nationwide. NBL stood out for its strong commitment to workplace safety and innovative health practices.

Commenting on the achievement, Emmanuel Njuki, Head of Legal and Corporate Affairs at NBL, said the recognition reflects the company’s deep-rooted dedication to safety. “Our people are at the core of our operations, and we prioritize their safety and that of our communities above all else. We’ve reached a significant milestone—over 1,762 days without a Total Recordable Injury (TRI) and 1,118 injury-free days,” he noted. “This success is the result of robust safety systems, a proactive safety culture among employees and contractors, and the use of advanced digital tools.”

In her remarks at the event, Betty Amongi, Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, stressed the importance of compliance with personal protective equipment (PPE) guidelines and full contractor integration into safety protocols.

“Emergency preparedness and committed leadership are critical,” she said. Amongi also highlighted that the recently signed OSH Amendment Act will bring stricter safety enforcement through inspections and will be supported by the newly introduced OSHMIS platform, aimed at achieving zero workplace injuries nationwide.