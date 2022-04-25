Monday , April 25 2022
Nigeria’s anti-drug agency arrests drug kingpin at airport

The Independent April 25, 2022 AFRICA Leave a comment

Afam Mallinson Emmanuel Ukatu has been arrested. Photo via @ndlea_nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria | Xinhua | Nigeria’s anti-drug agency said on Monday it had arrested one of the most wanted drug barons in the country at an airport in Lagos, the country’s economic hub.

In a press statement on Monday, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said a team of its operatives nabbed Afam Mallinson Emmanuel Ukatu onboard a flight to Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, at the airport in Lagos on April 13 after months of evading arrest.

 

“Investigations reveal he has been a major importer of large consignments of different brands and high dosages of Tramadol Hydrochloride, ranging from 120mg, 200mg, 225mg and 250mg, all of which are illicit,” said NDLEA.

The agency added that Ukatu-owned pharmaceutical and plastic manufacturing companies were used as a cover to import illicit drugs into Nigeria.

This is besides operating 103 bank accounts, most of which are used to launder money, the NDLEA said.

Xinhua

