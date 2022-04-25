Nigeria’s anti-drug agency arrests drug kingpin at airport

Lagos, Nigeria | Xinhua | Nigeria’s anti-drug agency said on Monday it had arrested one of the most wanted drug barons in the country at an airport in Lagos, the country’s economic hub.

In a press statement on Monday, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said a team of its operatives nabbed Afam Mallinson Emmanuel Ukatu onboard a flight to Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, at the airport in Lagos on April 13 after months of evading arrest.

NDLEA arrests drug baron behind N3billion Tramadol linked to Abba Kyaris team pic.twitter.com/95xiAEPPn8 — NDLEA NIGERIA (@ndlea_nigeria) April 25, 2022

“Investigations reveal he has been a major importer of large consignments of different brands and high dosages of Tramadol Hydrochloride, ranging from 120mg, 200mg, 225mg and 250mg, all of which are illicit,” said NDLEA.

The agency added that Ukatu-owned pharmaceutical and plastic manufacturing companies were used as a cover to import illicit drugs into Nigeria.

This is besides operating 103 bank accounts, most of which are used to launder money, the NDLEA said.

