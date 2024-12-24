Newly installed Kasese solar powered water supply system to serve over 3,000

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Water and Environment has handed over a solar powered Water Supply System to Katholhu Parish, Nyakiyumbu sub –county, Kasese district.

The solar powered water project worth over 400 million Shillings will serve over 3,000 people in communities of Katholhu, Bwengo, Kitaturwa and Kathikali villages.

The project was funded by the United Kingdom Export Finance and is expected to supply over 4,000 liters per hour with a 20,000 liter holding reserve tanks.

The beneficiaries will be raising a fee for maintenance purposes.

Ronald Isingoma, the Ministry of Water Engineer said expressed hope that the new water supply system would ease the burden on local residents by providing safe and reliable water to curb cases of poor hygiene and sanitation.

He added that the move aims to ensure that resources are directed toward more reliable and sustainable water infrastructure asking them take care of them.

The Kasese District Water Engineer, Patrick Ndungu said government was still constructing other mega projects in various sub counties for the residents to have access to safe water.

He observed need for the beneficiaries to work towards the sustainability of the project that is predicted to last for more than 20 years.

Kasese District Principal Assistant Secretary, Mustafa Kikusa said the commissioning ceremony underscored the government’s commitment to improving infrastructure in underserved regions.

URN