Newly elected Gulu city division mayors to prioritize proper garbage management

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The newly elected Gulu City Division Mayors have prioritized proper garbage management in their five-year term in office.

Garbage management in Gulu City has become a challenge generally because of the regular breakdown of the only garbage trucks and the high costs to repair and maintain. Officials at Gulu City have several times come under the spotlight for poor garbage management, which is compromising public health. The city has one garbage truck, tractor and wheel loader, which are shared by Laroo- Pece, Bardege-Layibi Divisions.

However, some of the trucks are grounded due to mechanical breakdown. This has affected garbage collection and disposal leading to piles of uncollected waste in the two city divisions of Laroo-Pece and Bardege-Layibi. He says the trucks have become too old and costly to repair and maintain. He said they are devising plans to purchase new garbage trucks for each of the Divisions to bring an end to the garbage management crisis.

Patrick Lumumba Oola, the newly elected Mayor of Bardege –Layibi Division says that he will ensure that garbage is properly managed since the Division Mayor will be in full control.

According to Oola, while he was still the Bardege Division Chairman his office had a lot of challenges in managing garbage because they had to request for skip loaders from Gulu Municipal Council which would sometimes not be given in time, or not given at all.

According to a statistic, Gulu City generates an average of 120 tons of garbage daily but only can collect only a quarter of the garbage generated.

Geoffrey Otim, who was elected the Mayor Laroo –Pece Division says that his office will immediately sort out the garbage management crisis at the Gulu Main Market which has been in existence for years alongside others challenges like power outages in the market.

Last year, the Gulu Mayor and Town Clerk were accused of laxity, conflict of interest and interference with the work of the divisions in managing garbage. They were accused of not responding timely to the repair garbage trucks whenever they breakdown.

Currently, the City authorities often hire private refuse trucks as an emergency action plan to collect garbage in town.

********

URN