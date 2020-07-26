Newcastle v Liverpool: Champions can reach points milestone

Kampala, Uganda | PREMIER LEAGUE | A win for Liverpool will make them just the second team to reach 99 points after Manchester City in 2017/18.

Newcastle United will hope to end a run of five matches without a win and beat the champions for the first time since December 2015.

Team news

Newcastle could have midfield duo Isaac Hayden and Sean Longstaff available but Emil Krath is a doubt with an ankle injury.

Liverpool have no new injuries, meaning only Jordan Henderson (knee) and Joel Matip (foot) remain out.

Did you know?

Newcastle have won their final league match in each of the last five seasons by an aggregate score of 17-1. Their last such defeat came with a 2-1 loss to Liverpool in 2013/14.

Jonjo Shelvey is Newcastle’s highest Premier League goalscorer this season with six goals. As it stands, it will be the lowest figure since 2000/01 when Carl Cort and Nolberto Solano also netted six goals.

A Liverpool win would make them just the second team in English top-fight history to reach 99 points.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has been involved in five goals in his last four Premier League outings against Newcastle (4 goals, 1 assist), finding the net in each of these matches.