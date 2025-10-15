New volume of Xi Jinping’s governance works debuts in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT | Xinhua | A promotional event for the English edition of the fifth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of China” was held here on Tuesday.

The volume contains 91 of Xi’s works under 18 topics covering the period from May 27, 2022 to Dec. 20, 2024, including reports, speeches, talks, addresses, articles and instructions.

The event was jointly organized by the State Council Information Office of China, the Chinese Embassy in Germany, the China International Communications Group, and the Chinese Consulate General in Frankfurt am Main.

As an authoritative work that comprehensively reflects the latest achievements of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, the fifth volume records Xi’s practices in leading the Chinese people in advancing Chinese modernization, and fully demonstrates the Chinese wisdom and solutions contributed by the Communist Party of China (CPC) to building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Chinese and foreign dignitaries at the event noted that these works not only belong to China but also to the world.

The publication of the fifth volume is of great and far-reaching significance as it will help the international community gain a deeper understanding of China’s achievements, development direction and path in the new era, take a more positive view of the benefits and opportunities that China brings to the world, and further promote exchanges and mutual learning on governance and civilization, they said.

Cord Eberspaecher, a German sinologist and historian, said he was impressed by the extensive and inspiring content presented in smooth translation.

The book includes a collection of speeches organized by topic, focusing on China’s sustained success and its role in the world, Eberspaecher said in a speech, adding that the book will help readers better understand Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and China’s governance philosophy.

The depth of thought and breadth of practice demonstrated in the book are impressive and convincing, noted David Ferguson, recipient of the Chinese Government Friendship Award and honorary chief English editor of China’s Foreign Languages Press.

President Xi’s thought on governing the country is a comprehensive system with a rigorous logical structure, scientifically coordinating both domestic and international situations, and systematically addressing all major issues faced by China’s development, Ferguson said.

Christina Werum-Wang, the German director of the Frankfurt Confucius Institute, said that the book serves as “the key to unlocking the true China.”

The Chinese ideological works represented by “Xi Jinping: The Governance of China” include reflections and practices of a nation in the process of modernization. The wisdom on development, peace, and governance in the works provides new perspectives for solving the common challenges faced by humanity, Werum-Wang said.

The organizers presented copies of the English edition to distinguished guests at the event.

Experts and scholars also held discussions under the theme “Equality and inclusiveness: from dialogues among civilizations to global governance.”

They exchanged views on topics such as Chinese modernization and the world, advancing the implementation of the Global Governance Initiative, and mutual learning and exchange between Chinese and European civilizations. ■