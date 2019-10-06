New Uganda Airlines Bombardiers land in Netherlands

Maastricht, Netherlands | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s two new Bombardiers, flights UR474 and UR470, have landed in Netherlands, after leaving their manufacture base in Canada earlier on Saturday.

The two CRJ-900s planes will spend the night there, before planning a night flight Sunday for Entebbe, where they will land on Monday morning. It will bring to four the total number of Bombardiers that Uganda Airlines will have.

They expect two new Airbus planes in the next two years. Uganda Airlinesearlier this year firmed up its order for two A330-800 airliners, the latest version of the most popular A330 widebody plane.

The Ferry Crew for the 3rd and 4th Aircraft being delivered to Uganda Airlines are Captains Emmanuel Mutebi, Charles Karabarinde, Stephen Ariong and the Corporate QM Michael Kaliisa. The planes are registered as 5x-KDP – Kidepo National Park and 5x-KNP – Kabalega National Park. It

We are proud to offer our continued support to @UG_Airlines in this successful partnership, celebrating the 3rd and 4th deliveries of #CRJ900 aircraft! #FlyTheCrane pic.twitter.com/frQpUZ1QWz — Bombardier Commercial Aircraft (@BBD_Aircraft) October 3, 2019

