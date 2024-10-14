New marine vessel MV Ormiston to ply Uganda, Kenya

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Water Bus Globology Limited, has launched a new cross-border vessel to streamline water transport on Lake Victoria.

The new state-of-the-art vessel “MV Ormiston” is designed to enhance cross-border movement between Kenya and Uganda.

The vessel will be plying the route from Sigulu, Bugana, up to Marenge at Port Victoria in Kenya. The Chief Executive Officer for Water Bus, Pritt Okoth says the route will serve as a vital link for communities and business people at both borders by offering an affordable and efficient transport solution between the two countries.

“Our vessel is safe and shall save people from unnecessary fatalities on the lake caused by strong winds; create employment opportunities not only for people in Kenya but also in Uganda. And since there is still a gap in cross-border transport, we have hope of unveiling a bigger vessel in the next few months to come.”

The vessel is designed to carry a capacity of 80 people and cargo.

Speaking at the launch of the vessel on Friday at the Sigulu landing site the State Minister for Transport, Fred Byamukama in a speech read for him by Commissioner for Maritime, Robert Ntambi, said that the vessel will provide a safe and reliable transportation system within the Lake Victoria Basin, and contribute to increased trade between the two countries.

According to Byamukama, with improved regulation of the maritime industry in the country, it is expected that there will be increased investments in water transport by the private sector which the government is ready to support.

Governor Busia, Dr Paul Otuoma appealed to Uganda and Kenya to streamline the economic challenges affecting the border residents. According to him, economic progress will further solve security concerns and the related expenditure.

Gaetano Mudibo, a resident of Siguru islands says that due to the presence of the ferry, it will transport them from the mainland to their work stations. He adds that the provision of the ferry might bring in more service providers to supplement the state-owned health facilities and schools.

The Namayingo District Woman MP Margret Okunga that the new vessel will lead to increased volumes of trade and access to social services that are not easily available on the islands.

Siguru Island has a population of over 35,000 people. The government secured a ferry (MV Sigulu) to ply the routes of Sigulu and Dolwe but it has maintained only the route to Dolwe Islands.

