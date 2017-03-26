New CAF President Ahmad Ahmad offers hope for African football

African football federations are banking on newly elected President of Confederation of African Football Ahmad Ahmad to develop the continent’s football infrastructure after he ended Issa Hayatou’s

29 year reign with a humiliating victory. Ahmad plans to introduce more ex footballers in the Technical committee of the Confederation as well as propose a new process of deciding the host for CAF Competitions. His other action plan will be to improve the image of CAF as a corruption tainted body. Hayatou was closely associated with former FIFA President Sepp Blatter who was forced out after a series of corruption related cases haunted his administration. New FIFA President Gianni Infantino was reportedly not on good terms with Hayatou. African football observers are optimistic that Ahmad will work closely with Infantino to develop football academies, vouch for better pay for African footballers and improve conditions of stadiums in African countries.

