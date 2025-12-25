New 20,000-seater Hoima stadium commissioned

Pomp and fanfare as President Museveni commissions 20,000-seater Hoima stadium ahead of 2027 AFCON

KAMPALA | Xinhua | Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Wednesday officially commissioned the 20,000-seater Hoima City Stadium, marking a major milestone in the country’s preparations to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The stadium, built at a cost of 130 million U.S. dollars, was formally handed over to the government during a ceremony held in Hoima City in the Western Region of Uganda.

“This Africa Cup of Nations that Uganda will host in 2027 has stimulated us to do something here in Hoima City,” Museveni said.

Janet Museveni, the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, thanked the president and the government for prioritizing the project and ensuring its completion in record time.

“This is the day as a country we celebrate this new stadium as a Christmas gift,” she said, adding that the stadium is a testimony to what can be accomplished when the country works together.

Uganda will co-host the 2027 AFCON with Tanzania and Kenya. ■