Neonatal deaths, still births worry Gomba health authorities

Gomba, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The increasing number of neonatal deaths and still births in Gomba district since the nationwide lockdown begun is worrying health officials. Neonatal death is where a baby dies during the first 28 days of life while still birth refers to the delivery of a dead child.

Dr. George Kiwanuka, the Gomba District Health Officer says prior to the lockdown, they used to register not more than ten cases of neonatal and still births within a space of three months or more. He however says they registered eight cases in April alone.

Dr. Kiwanuka contends that many pregnant women have resorted to traditional birth attendants who lack skills to handle mothers in labor pain and end up messing with their lives and that of their unborn babies.

According to Dr. Kiwanuka, traditional birth attendants only decide to call the district health team and RDC to transport the mothers to hospital when it is too late to save the lives of their unborn babies.

Dr. Kimbugwe believes that the lockdown has forced mothers to run to traditional birth attendants due to transport problems. While announcing the Covid-19 lockdown, President Yoweri Museveni asked expectant mothers to get permission from Resident District Commissioners to use private transport.

He however later revised the directive saying they can use any available means of transport to get to hospital. But in many remote areas including Gomba, boda boda cyclists are still hesitant to carry expectant mothers saying their motorcycles would be confiscated by law enforcers.

Dr. Kimbugwe says to improve patient attendance, they are providing food to patients including expectant mothers.

