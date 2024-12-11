Nebbi High Court starts hearing of criminal cases

Nebbi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The High Court in Nebbi has started hearing 64 criminal cases.

Among the cases are 27 for murder 18 for aggravated defilement, 8 for aggravated robbery, four for rape and two for trafficking in persons.

The sessions will be presided over by Justice Dr Douglas Singiza at Nebbi Magistrates Court premises.

According to Justice Singiza, the sessions will end on Friday with plea taking and fixing dates for hearing for those pleading not guilty.

“We have started with plea taking which will run up to Friday 13th December 2024 and the court will start hearing cases for those pleading not guilty for the offence they have committed next year on the 6th January 2025”, Singiza said.

Collins Wacibira, a resident of Pumit in Wadelai sub-county, Pakwach district says, his brother stayed in prison for 3 years without being produced in court on charges of murder since 2022.

“We walked several times in court hoping our brother would be produced to court but all the efforts were in vain, the court should expedite the hearings for victims on criminal charges since more time is wasted in prisons”, Wacibira said.

However, Nebbi Resident State Attorney, Samuel Acwica says the whole West Nile region, has only one High Court judge based in Arua which has caused a case backlog.

****

URN