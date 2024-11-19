NCBA Bank concludes 2024 NCBA Junior Golf Series at Uganda Golf Club

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | NCBA is delighted to announce the successful conclusion of this year’s NCBA Junior Golf Series, held at the Uganda Golf Club over the weekend. This event highlights NCBA’s commitment to nurturing young talent and developing golf among Uganda’s younger generation.

The NCBA Junior Golf Series offers a unique platform for young golfers to sharpen their athletic abilities while acquiring essential life skills, such as social interaction, resilience, and physical fitness.

“Our mission is to share the joy of learning golf with children while fostering their holistic development. Through inclusive and engaging junior golf programs, we aim to prepare elite junior players to compete on international stages,” said Mark Muyobo, Chief Executive Officer of NCBA.

This year’s series, tailored for junior golfers aged 5 to 18, featured multi-day tournaments and skill-enhancing camps at various golf clubs and courses in Uganda, namely; Lake Victoria Serena Golf Club, Entebbe Club, Uganda Golf Club, Palm Valley Golf & Country Club, Mehta Golf Course in Lugazi and Mary Louise Simkins Memorial Golf Club, Namulonge.

Over 100 junior golfers from Uganda and beyond participated, competing in a format modeled after the prestigious US Kids Golf World Championship. The event also provided a pathway for participants to qualify for renowned international tournaments, including the Rome Classic in Italy and the Big 5 Championship in South Africa, enhancing their junior world rankings.

NCBA’s deep involvement in the series reflects the bank’s belief in empowering young individuals to reach their full potential, both on and off the golf course. “At NCBA, we are committed to inspiring greatness by supporting initiatives that contribute to holistic development. Golf is a sport that instills timeless values and fosters community bonds, perfectly aligning with our vision of enabling personal and financial success,” Muyobo said.

Beyond cultivating sportsmanship, the NCBA Junior Golf Series serves as a platform for instilling core values such as integrity, discipline, and self-esteem. It highlights NCBA’s dedication to promoting diversity in sports while inspiring a generation of young athletes to remain focused, engaged, and positively mentored.

Theo Van Rooyen, US Kids Golf Director in Uganda, commended the series’ growing prominence, stating: “The NCBA Junior Golf Series has become a significant fixture on Uganda’s sporting calendar. It not only promotes a love of golf but also fosters connections within the business community, creating a unique platform for young golfers to connect, grow, and pursue excellence.”