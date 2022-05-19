NBL to keep beer prices unchanged amidst tough economic times

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Beer maker, Nile Breweries Limited has today (May 19) announced that it is maintaining the prices of its beer unchanged, despite the negative economic pressures faced by businesses across the board. Executives said, this is deliberate to enable consumers continue to enjoy their favourite beers as they cope with the economic hardships.

“We understand that prices of most commodities, including the raw materials we use to make beer, have increased across the country. However, we also understand that Ugandans are still trying to recover from the upheaval that was brought about by the Covid-19 lockdown,” said Onapito Ekomoloit, Nile Breweries legal and corporate affairs director.

Onapito, however clarified that the NBL decision is not a guarantee that change in pricing will never happen, but that it is a fair move to ensure their consumers can continue to enjoy their products as they work to get back on their feet.

“In the immediate future our mission is to offer the best products to our consumers. We have been with them for years, we understand issues that affect them, and we want to move at their pace as they go through these hardships,” he said.

The recommended retail prices have been circulated on the company’s official social media sites and points of sale to raise awareness and drive price compliance along its value chain.

The company’s Trade Marketing Manager, Molly Horn urged their sellers to respect the recommended retail prices.

“If you find anyone selling our beers at a higher than recommended prices or claiming that we have increased our prices, please inform us and we shall follow up,” Horn said.