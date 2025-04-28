National Unity Platform fights with the state, and why arrests of NUP foot soldiers may not stop any time soon

SPECIAL REPORT | INDEPENDENT WRITERS | Since 2020, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu and his group have been complaining that NUP supporters are being targeted unfairly by the State. He has cited a number of incidents of what he calls “abductions”. In some cases, he alludes to extra judicial killings although he does not provide proof.

He also claims that some of his supporters have been disappeared, and for which the state has a duty to investigate, but, at the same, there have been reports that some of the people that are claimed to be missing were assisted by NUP to go abroad under different names, of which two are reported to be in the State of Qatar, while Kibalama is reported to be in Canada. One wonders why NUP, and not other parties, continues to allege mistreatment by the state.

While it is true that FDC is complaining about the arrest of Kizza Besigye, Obedi Lutale and 36 others from Kenya, at least there is accountability regarding their arrest and subsequent trial.

Despite the gravity of their offences for which they are being tried, none of them was killed, especially Dr Kiiza Besigye who was in the hands of the state officers for almost a day before the family or his lawyers became aware. This is an indication that extra-judicial killings are not a method of the government.

One then wonders why it is always Kyagulanyi and his NUP group that keeps alleging kidnaps, torture, killings! Why not DP, UPC, or other parties’ supporters? The answer is there but probably hidden from the public yet it deserves to know!

Since 2020, Kyagulanyi and his people adopted a strategy of seeking power by violent means. This made them to engage in activities that undermine national security and, for which, some of their people have been arrested before and others will continue to be arrested.

It all started in 2020 when Kyagulanyi established contact with Hon. Babu Owino of Kenya and a lady called Gladys, with the help of George Soros Open Society. Babu Owino is a radical left-wing politician, so it was easy to connect with Kyagulanyi. They hired a safe house near Kasarani Sports Complex. Kyagulanyi then took a number of NUP foot soldiers to Kenya for illegal military drilling by rogue ex-Military and police elements.

They were trained on how to attack security officers using a tactic called basatu ku kido. Upon return around Oct 2020, some of them were involved in the 18-19 Nov 2020 riots in Kampala and beyond.

Some of them were arrested as they were at the forefront in the confrontations with security forces. The survivors became redundant and resorted to general criminality.

Around the same time, or shortly before elections, NUP smuggled into the country sacks of specially made catapults which were impounded by the security forces and samples were displayed to the media at Naguru by former Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga. Despite the setback, they kept the said safe house near Kasarani operational.

It is where the likes of Yekolera (NUP blogger) and High Tawa (Bobi’s escort) were taken and hidden after they assaulted Magyambere during the funeral of Jakana, the late son of Hajji Nadduli. They were tipped that the security forces were looking for them and chances of going to jail were high as they committed the offense on camera.

The foretasted activities explains the numerous trips Kyagulanyi took to Nairobi. Following the failure of the “ Nairobi Mission”, Kyagulanyi tasked Zaake Francis to work on a plan to destabilize Kampala after elections. The plan was to use locally improvised petrol bombs to attack government installations and some private property like petrol stations.

Zaake was tasked with the acquisition of the items that were needed to make petrol bombs such as; bottles, refined sand, threads, and petrol, and to coordinate the instruction.

Meetings were held at Chairman Nyanzi’s home and chaired by Marvice Nakitende alias Maama Nsasagge. That is how the likes of Olivia Lutaaya, Machette, Sanya and others were recruited into that plot and were trained on making and throwing petrol bombs.

They carried out 12 petrol bomb attacks including at URSB offices along George street where they burnt three vehicles; at Nakulabye traffic lights where they burnt a government pickup belonging to the former RCC Jinja one Sakwa; at Clock tower where they burnt another vehicle; at Kireka railway crossing where they burnt another vehicle; and in Kasangati where they tried but failed to burn two Prime petrol stations, among others.

This mission also failed and most of those involved were arrested. It is actually Olivia Lutaaya who revealed most of those that were involved upon her arrest. Security forces worked hard and arrested 23 suspects which Kyagulanyi continues to call abductions! How did he want people who were throwing petrol bombs to be handled? It could not have been by way of summons because they were terrorists whose identities were not known. They had to be tracked by security forces.

They were charged to Court Martial, and, at that point, Kyagulanyi started politicizing the matter claiming that these were innocent NUP supporters that were “abducted” because of their political beliefs. That is strange because their confessions are all on file. That is how some decided to plead guilty.

NUP claims that their plea of guilt was due to influence from Hon. Balam, but by the time Balam got involved in the matter, the case was in the final stages of being concluded by the Court Martial.

Maama Nsasage who chaired the planning meetings escaped to Canada as soon as security started to arrest those of Olivia Lutaaya, but there are reports that she has since quietly returned and rumors has it that she wants to stand for Councillorship.

Fourteen suspects have since pleaded guilty, convicted and pardoned by the Fountain of Honour while Nine refused to plead guilty and their trial continues.

Following the failure of the petrol bomb attacks to stop the swearing in ceremony which was the main objective, Kyagulanyi authorized six members of NUP South Africa Chapter led by Ndugwa Frank David Ssemwogerere to start a rebel group. They gave it the name Uganda Coalition Forces for Change (UCFC).

Ndugwa sold his car which he used as a cab driver in South Africa and together with the five others namely; Nyanzi Mohammed Moshi, Mugonga Hamis Makumbi, Kisekka Leo, Agodri Godfrey alias Sky Walker and Kalibbala alias KK left South Africa for the DRC to receive military training. The traveled through Zimbabwe, Zambia and entered Tanzania where they were arrested by Immigration officials but bribed their way and entered DR Congo.

They got training from a group under a renegade General operating in Ubwal Forest at a cost of $15,000. Upon completion of three months training, they again crossed back to Tanzania and then entered Uganda through Mutukula around Oct 2021.

Throughout this period, they were maintaining communication with Kyagulanyi by way of telegram. Following their entry into Uganda, disguising as normal civilians, Kyagulanyi gave the coordination task to Zaake Francis who transferred money from his mobile money account to the second in command of the group one Lugendo Stuart alias Kufateeka.

They used the money to buy camping materials and food stuffs and established a camp in Wakiso. It is from that camp that they attacked a UPDF patrol in Wakiso Town Council in November 2021during which they injured 02 soldiers, took one SMG and retreated back to the camp.

This attack excited Kyagulanyi and he authorized some foot soldiers of NUP to join the group. These included; Kizito Issa alias Commander Muto, Ndawula Arthur alias Ghetto King, Masembe John alias Nasifu, Kibirango Kassim Muwanga alias Dog City, Mulinde Julius alias Julio, among others. With the SMG robbed from the UPDF patrol, the group moved and attacked police in Busunju on 7 December 2021 killing 02 policemen and took 02 SMGs. They then moved and attacked Nakasozi police post in Kiboga on 16 Jan 2022 killing 02 policemen and took 02 SMGs.

These attacks alarmed security forces. In swift response, security arrested 23 UCFC rebels and recovered all the 05 guns they took from UPDF patrol and police officers.

The suspects were all charged and remanded to Luzira and their trial is going on. They revealed substantial information about Kyagulanyi, Zaake and others who were involved. However, upon consultation with powers that be, orders were given that Kyagulanyi and Zaake should not be arrested. Security was advised to keep copies of the investigation files which may be used against Kyagulanyi, Zaake and others who were involved in future. Those who have been able to visit the said suspects at Luzira got enough information about this story.

These are some of the people Kyagulanyi keeps saying that the state is abducting, but he has avoided any association with this group because he understands the consequences.

Kyagulanyi needs to take full responsibility for the lives of the four policemen that were killed and their blood will forever be a stain on his hands. Their families need justice.

When that mission failed, they started another operation in Masaka where a gang of six was sent from Kampala, led by one Wamala, and they linked up with others in Masaka. Their mission was to kill people by Bijambiya although they chose to kill by clubs for fear of spilling blood and blood stains of victims causing them trouble. The plan was to put the blame on government that it had failed to protect the people.

This is the evil plan that sucked in Segirinya and Sewanyana who met the gang in various places in Ndeeba and Najjanankumbi before the gang left for Masaka for operations. The gang killed 26 Ugandans using blunt objects, not Bijambiya as the press reported, before they were arrested. It was from their interview and technical means that the two MPs were clearly brought into the picture.

Their trial is going on in High Court and the killings stopped. The blood of 26 Ugandans that were martyred by NUP foot soldiers on orders of Kyagulanyi will forever be a stain on the hands of Kyagulanyi and their families need justice.

Before the killings in Masaka, Kyagulanyi had made two other dangerous gambles.

One was during COVID time when Uganda got into a row with Rwanda which led to the closure of the border. He took advantage of the animosity to reach out to Rwanda to train some NUP foot soldiers. Due to the fact that the border was closed, the foot soldiers were assisted to move through porous borders and received on the other side of the border by Rwandan officials.

A number of the foot soldiers who benefitted from this criminality are in town and are redundant. Security got clues that one of them was responsible for the shooting of Isma Olaxes Ichuli and Pastor Aloysius Bugingo on account of their political beliefs.

Investigations revealed that the pistol used to shoot Isma was the same pistol that was used in the shooting of Bugingo. That was as far as the mission went. The plan was to have those foot soldiers assassinate many Ugandans but probably due to tight security in the country, the group has since gone into abeyance. Although that plan did not achieve much, Kyagulanyi nonetheless got some support around the same time from Rwanda.

In recordings that have since gone viral, Kizza Besigye stated that Kyagulanyi got some money from Rwanda during the last elections. Probably the worst gamble was when he tried to make contacts with the ADF. The game plan was to get teams of blood thirsty ADF operatives come into the country masquerading as normal civilians across the borders, who would then link up with carefully selected and trained NUP foot soldiers.

NUP has anticipated that Ugandans are angry and would therefore pour on streets to demonstrate in case Kyagulanyi was not declared the winner. The combined ADF elements and carefully selected NUP foot soldiers would then shoot and kill many Ugandans and blame it on government. Their handlers abroad had told them to kill at least 300 people which would trigger an intervention by the US and UN.

Fortunately, the security forces got wind of the plan and thwarted it. A number of foot soldiers were arrested or abducted as Kyagulanyi calls it.

With all those frustrations and seeing so many of his people arrested, Kyagulanyi slowed down on subversive plans but he has since resumed.

His instructions to NUP structures to create eggaali is in that direction and the illegal drilling that the public witnessed at Kavule points to the same. This time around, the plan is to provoke security forces to react so that they use pictures to make cases for sanctions, travel bans, blackmail etc. He has been assured of support from radical far left politicians in America and Europe and he is desperately looking for this help.

As long as Kyagulanyi still believes in politics of violence, he is bound to mobilise more youth to carry out illegal activities that will definitely cause their arrest. However, he doesn’t care for as long as it is not Solomon Kampala being arrested. The country should therefore brace for more arrests and it is pertinent that all peace-loving Ugandans should desist from criminal activities and continue to work with the government to expose Kyagulanyi’s evil plans. It is high time the youth should understand that they are being used.