National PWD representative Nalule bounced during nomination for MPs

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kampala district office of the Electoral Commission has today turned away National female representative for Persons with disability, Safia Nalule who had turned up for nominations.

Nalule also a commissioner of Parliament had turned up for nominations thinking since it was the last day for nominations of Members of Parliament, she would be nominated. She told the commission she didn’t want to wait until the election day for the special interest group to be nominated.

However she was turned away by the Electoral Commission Returning Officer Fredrick Muwaya who said they were only carrying out nominations for directly elected and woman MPs.

He asked Nalule who had refused to leave the nomination tent to wait for communication from the Electoral commission officer who had reportedly told her to come.

Nalule told journalists that she had thought the nominations were ending today and she didn’t want to get nominated on the same day of their elections.

According to Paul Bukenya, the Spokesperson Electoral Commission, the day for the Special needs aspirants including the persons with disability, the elderly, the youths and workers will and Uganda Peoples Defense Forces (UPDF) will be communicated at a later date.

He says the elections of the special interest groups are uniquely organized and its unfortunate Nalule came for nomination at this time.

