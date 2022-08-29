National Physical Planning Board cash strapped

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Planned activities of the National Physical Planning Board – NPPB are on standstill due to funding constraints, the Board’s leadership has disclosed.

In an interview with Uganda Radio Network, Dr. Amanda Ngabirano, the Board’s Chairperson revealed that in this quarter, the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development released100 million Shillings out of the 1.5 billion to facilitate the implementation of various activities.

Dr Ngabirano explained that among the planned activities the Board is undertaking includes recommending some structures in the cities for demolition, enforcement of human settlements, industrial areas, food markets, and shopping centers zoning through proper physical planning. The 11-member Board has already petitioned Parliament to fast-track the funding it approved for its facilitation.

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa, directed the Committee on Physical Infrastructure to immediately handle the matter and report back its findings to the House.

Busia Municipality Member of Parliament Geoffrey Macho decried the negligence of the planning sector which requires the critical attention of the Board, adding that several public spaces have been grabbed by influential Government officials yet poorly planned and managed.

The Board chairperson @mandyug of @NPPBUG met the Chairman of @ugandainvest, Mr. Rwakakamba, @Rwakakamba as we @NPPBUG continue to make these very vital linkages to help streamline investment with Physical Planning , with an aim of directing investors meaningfully.@GCICUganda pic.twitter.com/Zjie233zae — National Physical Planning Board Uganda (@NPPBUG) August 22, 2022

Christine Apolot, the Kumi District Woman Representative, and Kazo County Member of Parliament Dan Kimosho expressed concern over the frequency of the Board’s interface with local Governments to address gaps in the physical planning of urban centers that gives leads to the approval of improper plans and rise of slums.

The Parliamentary Committee on Physical Infrastructure led by Robert Kasolo, who doubles as the Iki-Iki County Member of Parliament is yet to interact with the Board members before a report is generated on the status quo and magnitude of challenges at hand.

Since its inauguration in July 2020, the Board that operates under the Ministry of Lands, Housing, and Urban Development has so far approved 25 Physical Plans, with over 15 Land Issues currently being handled across different towns and cities of Uganda.

